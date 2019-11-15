Spain thrashes Germany in Nations League, Portugal beats Croatia

Spain inflicted Germany’s heaviest competitive 6-nil defeat and joined France in the four-team Nations League finals.

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres scored his first career hat-trick for Spain.

In a repeat of the Euro 2008 final, former Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata headed home Spain’s first goal before Torres volleyed home emphatically.

Rodri made it three with a guided header, and Torres slotted in a fourth before curling home the fifth.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s tap-in made it 6-0.

Spain and France will be joined by either Belgium or Denmark from Group A2 and Italy, the Netherlands or Poland from Group A1.

In another match played this morning, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud moved closer to Thierry Henry’s goal-scoring record as France survived a late rally to relegate Sweden 4-2.

Giroud netted in each half to move to 44 goals, seven behind the Arsenal legend’s mark.

A deflected Viktor Claesson shot put Sweden ahead but Giroud’s double and a goal from full-back Benjamin Pavard turned things around.

Robin Quaison’s goal gave Sweden some hope but Kingsley Coman sealed the win.

Sweden will now drop into League B.

World champions France had already qualified for one of the four Nations League finals berths next year but went behind when Claesson’s long-range strike went in off Raphael Varane.

Giroud soon equalised, turning in a cross from Marcus Thuram, the son of 1998 World Cup-winner Lilian.

Thuram, who was making his first competitive start, then weaved into the area and found Bayern Munich right-back Pavard, who fired in.

Giroud added a third after the break from Kylian Mbappe’s cross, the Paris St-Germain striker getting an assist 70 seconds after coming on.

Quaison set up an exciting finale when he tapped in but as Sweden pushed everyone – including Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen – up for a set-piece deep into stoppage-time, France were able to clear and leave Coman to score into an empty net.

Portugal, on the other hand, had to come from behind to beat Croatia 3-2 with Ruben Dias scoring a double and Joao Felix getting one.

[Source: BBC]