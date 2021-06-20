Spain striker reveals family threatened at Euros

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has told Spanish radio that he and his family have been abused during Euro 2020.

The 28-year-old Juventus player says he had received abuse on social media.

And he adds his wife and children were shouted at in the Spanish city of Seville.

Morata, who is on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, has missed a number of chances in the tournament, including a penalty in his side’s 5-nil win over Slovakia on Wednesday.

He was booed by Spanish fans in their pre-tournament friendly against Portugal and the pressure has grown after the scoreless draw with Sweden and the 1-1 draw against Poland.

Morata says he had a sleepless night after missing the penalty in the win against Slovakia, which set up a last-16 tie with Croatia on Monday, but he does not regret taking the spot-kick.

[Source: BBC]