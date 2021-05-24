Spain qualify for World Cup

Alvaro Morata’s late goal helped Spain beat Sweden 1-nil this morning and book a spot in the 2022 World Cup.
Luis Enrique’s side needed just a point to top Group B while Sweden needed to win to finish above their opponents.
The result means Spain have qualified for a 12th consecutive World Cup finals.
Sweden will have another chance to reach Qatar in the European play-offs in March.
