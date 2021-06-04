Spain football captain tests positive for COVID-19

Spain captain Sergio Busquets may miss out on the team’s opening EURO 2020 clash.

The 32-year-old tested positive for COVID-19, eight days before their opener.

As a result of the Barcelona midfielder’s test, Spain has had to pull out of their final warm-up game against Lithuania tomorrow.

The rest of the squad tested negative but Busquets and his contacts will remain isolated.

The friendly with Lithuania will now be played by Spain’s Under-21 squad.

The Spanish Football Federation is offering ticket refunds and discounted tickets to those who still wish to attend.

Spain begins their Group E campaign against Sweden in Seville next Monday before playing Poland on the 19th and Slovakia on the 23rd.

You can watch all the action from the EURO 2020 LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.