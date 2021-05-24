Football
Spain defeats Croatia in extra-time
June 29, 2021 6:56 am
[Source: BBC Sports]
Spain progresses to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals after a relentless match against Croatia, where they managed to hold themselves to a 5-3 win.
Spain was in a 3-1 lead but Croatia managed to score two consecutive goals just 5 minutes before the full-time forcing an extra time onto the match.
The time champions Spain will face the winner of the France and Switzerland game in the quarter-finals.
