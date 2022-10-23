Spain and Colombia in FIFA U17 semis

[Source: FIFA Women'sWorld Cup/Twitter]
Spain and Colombia are through to the semi-final of the FIFA women’s Under-17 World Cup in India.
Vicky Lopez sent Spain to the final scoring her double in added time as they edge Japan 2-1.
Lopez drew the scores at 1-1 in 87th minute after Japan had a taken an early lead through Momoka Tanikawa.
In another match, Colombia outclassed Tanzania 3-0 in rainy conditions.
Linda Caicedo scored just three minutes into the match.
A quarter of an hour later they doubled their lead through Yesica Munoz.
Things didn’t go right for Tanzania with a player seeing red and Gabriela Rodriguez stepped up to slot in the spot kick.
Colombia will brace for Nigeria in the first semi-final on Wednesday at 11pm while Spain will face Germany on Thursday at 2.30am.