Spain 24-man squad named for Euro 2020

Spain Head Coach Luis Enrique has taken the bold move of announcing a 24-man squad for this summer’s European Championship.

The standout news was that he left out Sergio Ramos for the tournament despite having two extra spaces to fill.

Enrique, who previously played for and managed Barcelona, did not pick a single Real Madrid player in his squad.

Spain takes on Sweden, Poland, and Slovakia in Group E at Euro 2020.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David de Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sanchez (Brighton)

Defenders: Jose Gaya (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric Garcia (Manchester City), Diego Llorente (Leeds), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Fabian (Napoli), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain)

Forwards: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adama Traore (Wolves), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

[Source: The Athletics]