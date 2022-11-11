Southgate names England World Cup squad

[PIC:BBC Sport]

England has named its FIFA World Cup squad with Leicester midfielder James Maddison making the trip to Qatar.

Also included in Gareth Southgate’s squad has also picked Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, Newcastle striker Callum Wilson, Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker and Arsenal defender Ben White.

Harry Maguire who has struggled to get a game for Manchester United this season has also made the cut along with Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips who recently returned from two months out.

Man United’s Jadon Sancho, AC Milan center-back Fikayo Tomori, Brentford striker Ivan Toney and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen have missed out.

England faces Iran in their World Cup opener on 21 November.

They are joined in Group B by Wales and the United States.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

Forwards: James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)