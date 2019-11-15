Southern to play Western Division in Police IDC final

The Southern Division side managed to beat the Northern team 5-4 in penalty shoot and book their spot in the Police IDC final at the Nasova ground in Suva.

Southern will play the Western Division Two side in the final at 3:30pm.

The Western Two team beat defending champions, PSRU 1-nil in the first semifinal this morning.

The lone goal was scored by Peni Davuilagi in the first half in slippery ground conditions.

Laced with the likes of Rahul Krishna, Isoa Donaldson, Paula Buke and Dev Raj, the Western side played well and did not allow the defending champions any room to score.

PSRU, with district reps like Simione Tamanisau, Tevita Waranivalu, Meli Codro and Madhwan Goundar, could not break the Westerners defense even after numerous attacks.

Meanwhile, no Vodafone Premier League game will be held tomorrow.

The Ba/Lautoka match which was scheduled for tomorrow has been moved to Sunday.

The Fiji Football Association confirms that all four VPL matches will be played on Sunday.

Looking at the games on Sunday, Nadi will play Nasinu at 1pm while Suva takes on Navua at 3pm and both matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium.

Rewa meets Labasa at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Ba hosts Lautoka at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

The Rewa/Labasa match will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports and the live commentary on Mirchi FM.