Southern Division scoops IDC title

The Southern Division defied all odds to win the Kontiki Finance IDC title after beating Western Division Two 1-0 in the final at the Nasova ground in Suva.

The Suva football team captain Filipe Baravilala scored the lone goal of the match in the first half.

The Southern side had the likes of Remuremu Takiata, Sahil Dave and goalkeeper Mohammed Alam while the Western team had Rahul Krishna, Isoa Donaldson and Paula Buke.

Article continues after advertisement

The Western Two defeated defending champions PSRU 1-0 in the first semifinal while Southern defeated Northern Division 5-4 in penalty kicks in the second semifinal.

Filipe Baravilala was named the Player of the tournament and the Northern Division won the fair team of the tournament.

Meanwhile, no Vodafone Premier League game will be held tomorrow.

The Ba/Lautoka match which was scheduled for tomorrow has been moved to Sunday.

The Fiji Football Association confirms that all four VPL matches will be played on Sunday.

Looking at the games on Sunday, Nadi will play Nasinu at 1pm while Suva takes on Navua at 3pm and both matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium.

Rewa meets Labasa at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Ba hosts Lautoka at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

The Rewa/Labasa match will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports and the live commentary on Mirchi FM.