Southampton wins, relegation worry for Norwich

Norwich is on the verge of being relegated from the English Premier League after losing to Southampton 2-nil today.

Che Adams scored the opening goal of the game for the hosts, flicking the ball past Canaries goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Oriol Romeu’s sublime late volley wrapped up the points for Southampton.

Article continues after advertisement

The result sees Southampton move up to ninth in the table, while Norwich remains bottom five points from safety.