Southampton stuns Liverpool in EPL

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence suffered a setback as they fell to defeat nil-1 at Southampton.

Danny Ings’ superb second-minute lob over Reds goalkeeper Alisson, from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick, settled the contest against his former club.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, for whom this was a second league loss of the season, remain top of the table on goal difference but have taken only two points from the past nine available.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City will leapfrog the reigning champions if they win their games in hand.

Southampton’s first win in five Premier League games sees them climb to sixth.

[Source: BBC]