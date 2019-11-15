Home

Southampton stuns Liverpool in EPL

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 5, 2021 10:09 am
Danny Ings' celebrate with team mates after scoring the lone goal [Source: Premier League]

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence suffered a setback as they fell to defeat nil-1 at Southampton.

Danny Ings’ superb second-minute lob over Reds goalkeeper Alisson, from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick, settled the contest against his former club.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, for whom this was a second league loss of the season, remain top of the table on goal difference but have taken only two points from the past nine available.

Article continues after advertisement

Both Manchester United and Manchester City will leapfrog the reigning champions if they win their games in hand.

Southampton’s first win in five Premier League games sees them climb to sixth.

[Source: BBC]

