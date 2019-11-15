Home

Southampton scores in injury time to snatch a draw against Man United

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
July 14, 2020 9:30 am

Southampton made sure they earned atleast one point from the clash against Manchester United.

The Saints snatched a two-all draw against United in the English Premier League match.

Michael Obafemi was the hero for Southampton when he scored in the 96th minute .

United would have jumped up to third spot with 61 points if they had won this match but a draw has kept them on fifth spot with 59 points.

Southampton started off well with a goal from Stuart Armstrong in the 12th minute but United equalised eight minutes later through Marcus Rashford.

Man United took the lead three minutes later through Anthony Martial but Obafemi had the final say for found Southampton.

