Southampton moves up after thumping Brentford

Southampton Saints thumped Brentford 4-1 today to move up to 11th in the Premier League standings.

Jan Bednarek gave the hosts the early lead with a header from James Ward-Prowse’s left-wing corner.

Brentford equalized with their first shot on target thanks to Vitaly Janelt’s.

But the Saints retook the lead with three goals to walk away with the victory.

The Saints move above Brentford, who missed a chance to move into the top half and instead drop to 13th.

[Source: BBC]