Southampton holds off Manchester City 1-0

Southampton withheld a strong Manchester City side to register a 1-nil victory in their English Premier League clash this morning.
Midfielder Che Adams was the hero of the match netting his first and winning goal in the 16 minutes of the game.
In other matches played this morning, West Ham drew 2-all with New Castle and Liverpool edged Aston Villa 2-nil.
