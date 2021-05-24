Soromon wants to help Suva win DPL title

Ni-Vanuatu footballer and Suva rep Azariah Soromon has set a personal target to help Suva win the Digicel Premier League title this year.

The 23-year-old started the season on a high helping the Whites win the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship yesterday.

He wants to do it again, but on a different playing field.

Soromon says since joining Suva last year, he has developed as a player and wants to continue for another year.

“My aim coming to Fiji to help the team Suva to defend the title but unfortunately we lost. And we will try again this season.”

Soromon will be part of the Suva football side in the DPL that is scheduled for next month.