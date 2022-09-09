Soromon stars for Suva in league title race

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The race for the 2022 Digicel Premier League title is tight with Rams Cleaning Services Suva defeating Rewa 2-1 at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Azariah Soromon put Suva in the lead but Rewa equalized through Madhwan Gounder.

Soromon was the hero scoring the winner in added time.

Suva now has 32 points and levels with Rewa and Lautoka on the standings.

The Delta Tigers and the Blues still have the advantage with better goal difference.

This means the Whites will have to defeat Nadroga and hope the Rewa and Lautoka match ends in a draw to win the title.

Suva meets Nadroga on Sunday at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3pm while Rewa hosts Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at the same time.

You can watch the Suva vs Nadroga and Ba vs Nasinu match at 1pm on FBC‘s Pop channel.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Labasa at 1pm at the Uprising Sports Centre while Nadi host Nasinu at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.