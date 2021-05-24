Soromon special boosts Suva

Azariah Soromon continues his goal-scoring spree bagging a hat-trick in Suva’s 3-0 win over Navua at the Uprising Sports Ground.

The win means Suva is back on top of the ladder with 20 points and shifts Rewa with 18 points to second place once again.

Soromon’s lone goal in the first half saw the Whites lead 1-0 at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

The ni-Vanuatu national easily placed the ball at the back of the net after beating a few Navua defenders inside the box at the 11th minute.

The second half couldn’t start any better for Babs Khan’s side as Soromon added his second.

It wasn’t Navua’s day as they were contained in every aspect of the game.

Things only got sour for the home team and its fans when Soromon netted Suva’s third goal following a nice set-up from substitute Samuela Drudru.