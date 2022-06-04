Soromon double sends Suva to FACT final

Defending Digicel Fiji FACT champions Suva has a chance to retain its title against 4R Electrical Labasa tomorrow.

This is after the Rams Cleaning Services / All Freight Logistics sponsored side defeated Baker’s Fresh Breakfast Crackers Lautoka 2-1 in the second semi-final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Ni-Vanuatu star Azariah Soromon struck twice for Suva in either side of the half.

Article continues after advertisement



Azariah Soromon

The capital city side didn’t take long before striking after a lovely finish from Soromon just in the second minute.

It was a see-saw battle for the rest of the first half with both teams having a few chances but the Whites looked to be the better side out of the two as they led at the breather 1-0.





The Blues started the second half just like their opponent did in the first spell with a goal seven minutes after the break with Lautoka fans erupting in celebration thanks to a Sairusi Nalaubu header for the equalizer.

Lautoka fans joy was short-lived as it took Suva just three minutes to get back into the lead in the 50th minute.

Suva mounted another attack in the opposition territory with speedy Meli Codro leading the charge but he was fouled by Gulam Razool and Soromon adding his magical touch with a lovely acute angle freekick which was mishandled by Lautoka goalkeeper Joela Biuvanua.

The defending champs could’ve added more goals with Soromon, Malakai Rakula and a bicycle kick attempt from Marlon Tahioa all missing the mark following some brilliant saves from goalkeeper Biuvanua.

Suva coach Babz Khan says the side came in with a lot of determination and showed it today.

“We talked about and we said if we going to lose this and we going to be losing something and we said we not going to want to lose this and it is hard to do back to back. Hats off to the boys, all week we’ve been in camp and the results paid off.”