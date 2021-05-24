Soromon and Zahid top scorers

Ni-Vanuatu Suva striker Azaria Soromon and Rewa striker Abbu Zahid are joint leaders on the Digicel Premier League’s goal scorer’s chart.

Soromon has scored five goals after eight DPL rounds and he netted a hat-trick in Suva’s 3-0 win over Navua two weeks ago.

Zaid who also has five scored the winner in Rewa’s 2-1 over Nadroga in the round.

The Digicel Premier League resumes this weekend after a break last week with four games on Sunday.

Nadi faces Navua at Lawaqa Park at 2pm followed by the Suva and Nadroga clash at 4pm.

Ba and Nasinu clash at Churchill Park at 1pm while Lautoka hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm.

You can watch both games at Lawaqa Park plus the women’s Super League match between Nadroga and Suva at 12pm LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.