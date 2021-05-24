Sons inspire mum to coach

Age is not a barrier if you have a passion for something go for it and work hard to achieve it.

This is the view of Radhika Kumar of Nasinu who recently completed her first ever futsal coaching certificate.

The 37 year old mother of two now voluntarily assists Fiji Football Association in its grassroots development program.

Article continues after advertisement

She says she was inspired by her 10 and 13 year old sons after being part of the Fiji FA grassroots development program.

Kumar says she had a passion for football when her dad and brothers were playing but during those days they were not allowed to play football.

She adds whatever she learned from the course she taught her kids.

Kumar also says they have a futsal team in the Northland Tailevu Regional Club League and she’s part of the coaching team.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FA has confirmed that there’ll be only two Digicel Premier League games this week.

Lautoka will play in both games starting at Churchill Park tonight when they host Nadi at 7:30pm before facing Labasa at Subrail Park at 1:30pm on Saturday.

[Source: Fiji FA]