Son Heungmin named despite injury

Son Heungmin [Source: BBC Sport]

Injured Tottenham Hotspot star Son Heungmin has, as expected, been selected in Korea Republic’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Coach Paulo Bento has however admitted, that it is not yet clear whether the he will have recovered sufficiently from a fracture near his left eye to take his place in the final line-up.

Other interesting selections include Lee Kangin, the highly regarded Mallorca midfielder who has not featured for the national team since March of last year.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seunggyu (Al-Shabab) Song Bumkeun (Jeonbuk) Jo Hyeonwoo (Ulsan)

Defenders: Kim Minjae (Napoli) Kim Younggwon (Ulsan) Kwon Kyunwon (Gamba Osaka) Cho Yumin (Daejeon) Kim Moonhwan (Jeonbuk) Yoon Jonggyu (FC Seoul) Kim Taehwan (Ulsan) Kim Jinsu (Jeonbuk) Hong Chul (Daegu)

Midfielders: Jung Wooyoung (Al Sadd) Son Junho (Shandong Taishan) Paik Seungho (Jeonbuk) Hwang Inbeom (Olympiacos) Lee Jaesung (Mainz) Kwon Changhoon (Gimcheon Sangmu) Jeong Wooyeong (Freiburg) Lee Kangin (Mallorca) Na Sangho (FC Seoul) Song Minkyu (Jeonbuk)

Attackers: Son Heungmin (Tottenham Hotspur) Hwang Heechan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Hwang Uijo (Olympiacos) Cho Guesung (Jeonbuk)

{Source: FIFA World Cup}