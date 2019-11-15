Something is wrong says Lautoka football coach

Lautoka football Head Coach Ravinesh Kumar is trying to figure out why his side plays differently from the way they trained.

Kumar says he has analyzed their games and the side has lost many matches since he took over as the Blues coach.

The most qualified Fijian football coach says players do well at training but on game day they do the total opposite.

Kumar made these comments after Lautoka drew 1-1 with Nasinu yesterday and he says maybe the player-coach relationship is not working.

“I think this way if you ask me why this happening and why the players are not able to respond to me and I will say this thing the relationship is not working and I don’t know why because I know I’m giving respect to the players and the players are giving respect to me and on the game day this happens I don’t know.”

Lautoka was lucky to come away with a draw after their uninspiring performance against Nasinu.

Kumar says he is sure something is not right.

“There’s something wrong either it’s me wrong, my training is wrong or there is some problem within our association with the players or something that is causing us this harm and causing this low performance of the team and the players as well.”

Lautoka will play Nadi on Sunday in round nine of the Vodafone Premier League at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

In other matches on Sunday, Suva host Ba at the ANZ Stadium and Rewa play Nasinu at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Navua meet Labasa at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbor at 7pm on Friday,