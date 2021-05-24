Some Nadi players not turning up for training

Nadi coach Kamal Swamy is disappointed that some players have not been turning up for training following its 1-2 loss against Ba last week.

Swamy says it is very unfortunate as everything that has been planned doesn’t work out.

He says players will need to go back to the drawing board this week in order to progress.

“We tell the players if they don’t follow then everything is bound to happen, we have been telling them not to give the fouls”

Nadi has six points after playing four games, winning two and losing two.

The jetsetters will face Suva on Sunday at 2pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi as part of a tripleheader. Nasinu faces Nadroga at 12pm and Ba plays Labasa at 4pm.

You can watch the triple-header live on the FBC Pop Pay-Per view channel.

Another match on Sunday will see table leader Rewa take on Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3 pm.