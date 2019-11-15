Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
Football

Some injured Ba players will still have to play today

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 22, 2020 7:27 am
Vodafone Premier League 2020 Ba vs 2 Nasinu.

Some players in the Ba football side will have to play against Nadi today despite being injured.

After the 1-0 loss to Labasa over the weekend, Ba has a few obstacles to overcome.

Team Manager Ranbeer Singh says there was less resting time for Ba but they know Nadi too didn’t have enough recovery time.

Article continues after advertisement

‘We play a match and there are only two days rest one day after the match is just for recovery and then we are up for the next match so we did our injury assessment and most of our senior players are carrying an injury but they have to play.”

Nadi will host Ba today at 6pm at Prince Charles Park.

Ba and Nadi will play two games this week.

On Saturday, Ba will host Labasa at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm and you can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.

There will be three games on Sunday and two of the matches will be held at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park starting with Rewa and Lautoka at 1pm followed by Nasinu and Navua at 3pm.

The third match on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Suva at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

The Rewa/Lautoka match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

