Some Fiji U-19 players may be rested for quarterfinal

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys had their final training session today before the pool decider against Tahiti tomorrow in the OFC Under-19 Championship at 5pm.

Team manager Kartik Reddy says the coaching staff has been working on areas of improvement following their 3-0 win over Tonga on Monday.

Reddy says a few players are carrying niggling injuries and might be rested for the quarter-final stages.

He adds the team expects a tough battle against Tahiti who will be backed by their home fans at Stade Pater Stadium.

Both Fiji and Tahiti have confirmed are through to the quarter-finals and this game will decide who tops the pool.

You can watch the Fiji U-19 and Tahiti match at 5pm tomorrow on FBC Sports channel.