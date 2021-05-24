Solskjaer sacked as Manchester United manager

Manchester United has sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following yesterday’s Premier League 4-1 defeat to Watford.

United won just one of their past seven Premier League matches and are seventh on the table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

First-team coach Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge while United seeks an interim manager to the end of the season.

In a statement, the club said it was with regret that they have reached the difficult decision.

The club’s recent run of the poor form includes a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool on 24 October and a 2-0 defeat by Manchester City on 6 November.

Manchester United thanked Solskjaer for his tireless efforts as manager and wished him the very best for the future.

Solskjaer is a former Red Devils player, scoring 126 goals in 11 seasons from 1996-2007 including the winner in the 1999 Champions League final.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, currently out of work, is an early favorite with bookmakers to become United’s next manager.

[Source:BBC Sport]