Solomon trio set for Nasinu

Nasinu will surely be a team to watch in this weekend’s Vodafone Premier League round two as they look set to welcome three newly signed overseas players when they take on Rewa.

The three players are Solomon Islands internationals Atkin Kaua, Jared Bently Rongosulia and Marlon Tahioa Nonone.

Nasinu Football Association President O’neil Chand says striker Nonone and midfielder Rongosuli are already in the country while they await the arrival of Kaua.

The 23-year-old Kaua played as a midfielder for the Laugu United and he made his debut for the Solomon Islands in their 3–0 loss to New Caledonia in 2016.

Rongosulia featured for Solomon Islands in the OFC U20 Championship which was played in Fiji and also at the 2015 South Pacific Games in Port Moresby.

21-year-old Marlon Nonone was in the Solomon U20 squad in 2017 and played for FC Isabel in the Solomons National League.

Nasinu will play Rewa at 3pm on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In other VPL matches, Labasa will host Navua at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Lautoka will meet Nadi on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.