Football

Solomon star hoping to debut for Nadi against Ba

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 24, 2022 5:39 am

Solomon Islands football striker Jaygrey Sipakana is hoping to get on the field for Nadi when they clash with Ba this Sunday in the Digicel Premier League.

Sipakana was part of Solomon’s squad to the Qatar World Cup Qualifiers however missed out at the last minute after his second vaccination was delayed for a week.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC Sports last night, Sipakana says he has moved on from the disappointment and is now focused on giving his best during training so that he can make the starting lineup for the Green Machines.

“Today is my first day training with the team and I’m very excited with the boys it’s the first time to know each other and test the combinations.”

The Nadi side managed to secure the 28-year-old from his old club Real Kakamora FC.

Coach Kamal Swamy says they will work on getting Sipakana settled in quickly and the most important thing for the import player is to feel comfortable in the new environment.

Nadi host Ba in the only DPL match this weekend at Prince Charles which kicks off at 3pm.

