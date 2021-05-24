Football
Solomon Islands book final spot against New Zealand
March 28, 2022 9:31 am
[Source: OFC]
Solomon Islands and New Zealand will meet in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers final.
Solomon Islands won after a brace from Alvin Hou and a match-winner from Raphael Lea’i that helped the side win a 3-2 thriller against Papua New Guinea in the semi-final.
New Zealand overcame a tough Tahiti side after Liberato Cacace’s second-half goal ended Tahiti’s hopes of a victory.
Solomon Islands will meet New Zealand in the Oceania Qualifiers final on Thursday at 5am.
