Football

Solomon Islands book final spot against New Zealand

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 28, 2022 9:31 am
[Source: OFC]

Solomon Islands and New Zealand will meet in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers final.

Solomon Islands won after a brace from Alvin Hou and a match-winner from Raphael Lea’i that helped the side win a 3-2 thriller against Papua New Guinea in the semi-final.

New Zealand overcame a tough Tahiti side after Liberato Cacace’s second-half goal ended Tahiti’s hopes of a victory.

Article continues after advertisement

Solomon Islands will meet New Zealand in the Oceania Qualifiers final on Thursday at 5am.

