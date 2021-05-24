Solid start for Leicester City

FA Cup holders Leicester City made an impressive start to their defense of the trophy.

The much-changed Foxes swept aside fellow shadow side Watford 4-1 this morning.

Youri Tielemans put them ahead from the spot after Francisco Sierralta was fouled inside the first seven minutes of the match.

James Maddison’s cool finish doubled the lead but Joao Pedro immediately pulled one back for the Hornets.

However, strikes from Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton sealed an emphatic win.

In other results, Fulham 1-0 Bristol City, Burnley 1-2 Huddersfield, Coventry 1-0 Derby, Hartlepool 2-1 Blackpool, Crystal Palace 2-1 Millwall, Barnsley 5-4 Barrow, Boreham Wood 2-0 Wimbledon- Kidderminster 2-1 Reading,

Cambrige 1-0 Newcastle, Peterborough 2-1 Bristol Rovers and Mansfield 2-3 Middlesbrough