Socceroos through to FIFA World Cup

Australia is through to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This is after the Socceroos beat Peru 5-4 in their qualifying match this morning.

The Socceroos are through to a fifth consecutive World Cup after Coach Graham Arnold made a bombshell selection gamble that will go down in history.

Article continues after advertisement

Arnold made a bombshell selection gamble in the final minute of extra time by taking captain Mat Ryan out of the game to put Andy Redmayne in goal, and it proved to be one of the greatest tactical decisions Australian football has ever known.

Australia will be in Group D of the World Cup, alongside Denmark, France and Tunisia.