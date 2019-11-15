Smith shouldn't be rushed on retirement decision: Hynes

Rugby League legend Cameron Smith’s teammates would be happy if everyone let their skipper decide his future in his own time, according to utility back Nicho Hynes.

The 423-game veteran is close to a decision on whether to extend his 19-year NRL career into a 20th or call it quits at the end of this season.

Coach Craig Bellamy is expected to name Smith in his Tuesday team announcement, especially considering he lost back-up hooker Brandon Smith (broken jaw) in last Thursday’s 14-0 loss to the Eels.

Article continues after advertisement

If that plan fails to come fruition, it could mean young Easts Tigers hooker Aaron Booth would come into calculations.

In this week’s NRL matches, on Thursday the Eels will meet the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

There will be two matches on Friday with the Dragons taking on the Titans at 8.00pm and the Rooster face the Broncos at 9.55pm.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Warriors meet the Knights at 5pm, the Sharks face the Cowboys at 7.30pm and Panthers meet West Tigers at 9.35pm.

On Sunday the Storm meet the Sea Eagles at 6.05pm and the Raiders play the Bulldogs at 8.30pm.