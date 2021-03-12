Slow start to DPL season for Rewa

The Rewa football side has had a slow start to the season, losing to Suva in the first round and finishing with a one-all draw against Lautoka last week.

This has left Delta Tigers coach Rodicks Singh to reconsider changing his tactics in the Digicel Premier League for the next few games.

Rewa now has a mammoth task ahead as they prepare to face Labasa this week.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says going up against Labasa will not be easy, knowing that the Babasiga Lions will have their fans’ support.

“We know Labasa is a good team and they will also come out firing in their home ground so we will prepare accordingly and try and get the key points this time.”

Labasa and Rewa will kick-off round 3 of the DPL on Saturday at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park.

The three games will be played on, Suva plays Navua at the ANZ Stadium, Nadroga hosts their third consecutive match against Ba and Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

All the Sunday games will kick off at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.