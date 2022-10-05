Slow start to Courts IDC

The first Courts IDC pool match kicked off at a slow pace as Tailevu Naitasiri held Tavua to a nil-all draw in the Premier Division at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The wet conditions did not help either team as the slippery ground made it hard for the players to play control football.

Both teams tried hard to find the back of the net but found it hard to play according to the game plan due to the rainy weather.

In the first Senior Division match, Bua earned maximum points after a 1-nil win against Lami.

Mohammed Zaid scored the lone goal in the 14th minute to give the northerners three points.