Slovakia beats Poland in EURO opener

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 15, 2021 6:13 am
Robert Mak celebrates after Slovakia take the lead against Poland. [Source: Sky Sports]

Slovakia gained a shocking 2-1 victory over a 10-man Poland side in their European Championship Group E opener in St Petersburg today.

Slovakia had taken an early lead when Robert Mak’s attempt at goal resulted in the ball bouncing off the post and rebounded off Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny’s hand.

Karol Linetty leveled the score in the second-half with a lovely one-touch move.

It was Slovakia’s Milan Skriniar with his fine low shot on the turn from the edge of the penalty area that secured the three points for a country ranked 36th in the world.

The other two nations in Group E, Spain, and Sweden, face each other in Seville later today.

[Source: BBC]

