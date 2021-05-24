Home

Football

Slim chance for national women’s team

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 8, 2021 12:48 pm
Marika Rodu

Fiji national women’s football coach Marika Rodu believes they have a slim chance of making it to the World Cup next year.

Top on the agenda for the former national rep is getting the national team into camp as soon as possible to prepare for the qualifiers in Qatar next year.

Rodu says they will put in the hard yards and take one step at a time.

“There will be 10 teams vying for the last three spots for the World Cup so there is two stage to this qualification. So the first priority is to qualify out of the first stage which is on Oceania and we will take it from there.”

The tentative date for the FIFA World Cup Oceania qualifiers in Qatar is now set for March next year, but is still yet to be confirmed.

