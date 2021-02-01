Slavia Prague stun Arsenal with stoppage time equaliser

Slavia Prague scored a dramatic stoppage time equaliser to leave Arsenal’s Europa League ambitions hanging in the balance.

Substitute Nicolas Pepe thought he had earned the Gunners a slender quarter-final first-leg advantage when he broke the deadlock in the 86th minute.

But Tomas Holes headed home in the dying moments of the game from close range to give Slavia Prague a precious away goal.

Article continues after advertisement

The second leg in Prague takes place next Friday at 7am.

In another quarter-final clash played this morning, Manchester United took a big step towards the Europa League semi-finals with an away 2-nil win over Granada in the first leg of their last-eight tie.

Marcus Rashford put United ahead when he superbly collected Victor Lindelof’s long pass and slid a finish past home goalkeeper Rui Silva.

United doubled their lead late on when Bruno Fernandes squeezed a penalty past Silva after Yan Brice fouled the Portuguese midfielder.

The second leg is at Old Trafford in a week’s time with the aggregate winners advancing to a semi-final against either Ajax or Roma, with the Italian side leading that tie 2-1 after the first leg in the Netherlands.

United have now only lost one of their past 17 matches in all competitions, but will be without midfielder Scott McTominay, left-back Luke Shaw and central defender Harry Maguire for the second leg as they will all be suspended after picking up bookings in Spain.

[Source: BBC]