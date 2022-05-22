‘Sky Blues’ in high spirits

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Security System Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri is in high spirits heading to its first Digicel Fiji FACT after so many years.

Most of the players in the team will be making their first FACT appearance.

Assistant Coach Priyant Manu says the team’s morale is high and the players know of the task at hand.

He says the players have been reminded to play simple football and enjoy the atmosphere at the ANZ Stadium today.

The ‘Sky Blues’ face Nasinu in the opening match of the tournament at 11am.

All in One Builders Nadi take on Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua at 1pm followed by Glamada Investment Rewa and 4r Electrical Labasa at 5pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Ba vs Suva plus the Rewa and Labasa games on Mirchi FM.