Skipper praises young teammates

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 22, 2021 12:35 pm
Rewa football Captain Setareki Hughes against Nadi in their DPL clash

The young players within the Rewa football have been credited for the good outing by the team this year.

The Delta Tigers finished second in the Digicel Premier League and gave more game time to its younger players who left a mark.

These players include Epeli Valevou, Iowane Matanisiga and Josaia Sela amongst others.

Captain Setareki Hughes says things are looking promising for these players.

“They’re our main weapons in our team so big thanks to them giving out good performance week-in and week-out. So yes, I would like to take my hats off to them for always believing in themselves, believing in God, and for believing in the team that we have.”

Hughes says the young players will be able to fill in the vacuum if the older players are injured or leave for other teams.

