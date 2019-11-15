Home

Football

Skipper Cup debut a blessing for Suva flanker Sadrugu

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 29, 2020 1:55 pm
Taniela Sadrugu

Some young and promising talents were introduced in round one of the Skipper Cup competition.

The Farebrother match over the weekend saw a few youngsters make their debut for Nadroga and Suva including the Stallions centre, 20-year-old Jonetani Vasurakuta.

Another 20-year-old featured for the first time for Suva by the name of Taniela Sadrugu.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Ratu Kadavulevu School student says he will never forget the experience of playing his first provincial match as he played against the likes of Napolioni Nalaga, Joeli Lutumailagi, Apisalome Waqatabu, Eremasi Radrodro and Rupeni Nasiga.

“It was a very good experience playing against them when we watch them through the television during our primary school years and very good experience to play against them we can edge ourselves from there to play in the international level like that or Skipper Cup level I thank the coaches for selecting me”.

Sadrugu who plays for the Nabua rugby club says it was also quite special to play alongside 2018 RKS Deans winning prop Meli Tuni.

“Some of my seniors from school like Leone Nawai our halfback boosting us young players not only the RKS OB players the likes of John Stewart, James Brown and Sireli Ledua giving advice boosting us every day during training giving advice and motivation everyday”.

Sadrugu made his debut for Suva against Nadroga when he came off the bench to replace injured Vasikali Mudu.


Taniela Sadrugu [sitting, 3rd from right]

The youngster is expected to feature again for Suva against Yasawa on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium.

Looking at other games, Naitasiri will host Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday at 3pm and Lautoka face Tailevu at Churchill Park.

Nadroga will meet Namosi at 3pm at Lawaqa Park and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

