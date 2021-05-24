Six teams for Beach Soccer championship

Six teams have been confirmed for the FIFA Lami Regional Club Beach Soccer championship.

The pool draws were done today at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa today.

Brothers Strike, Desi Boys and PTB FC are drawn in Group A while Group B consists of Sensation, Velocity and United FC.

Tournament coordinator Praneet Reddy says the coaches from the FIFA Beach Soccer coaching course will be coaching the teams.

The championship will kick off at 10am on Sunday.

In the Digicel Premier League, Lautoka will host Rewa on Sunday at 3pm at Churchill Park.

In another match, Labasa will take on Tailevu Naitasiri tomorrow at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.