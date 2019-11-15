Home

Six positive COVID-19 tests across three Premier League clubs

@BBCWorld
May 20, 2020 11:36 am
Some Premier League players return to training. [Source: BBC]

There were six positive tests for coronavirus across three Premier League clubs on Sunday and Monday, as the top flight prepares to resume in June.

The players or staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for seven days.

Burnley FC said assistant manager Ian Woan had tested positive.

Article continues after advertisement

A total of 748 players and staff from 19 clubs were tested. Norwich City did their tests on Tuesday so will be included in Saturday’s results.

Squads are starting non-contact training from Tuesday.

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 92 fixtures remaining.

 

[Source: BBC Sports]

