Six PNG players rested, fixture changes

Changes have been made to the Pacific Four Nations tournament fixtures for today with Papua New Guinea opting out of its scheduled match.

The PNG Football Association has informed Football Australia that it will not be able to field a team for the final fixture against the Young Matildas today.

This as six of its players have been rested due to medical reasons.

The Young Matildas will instead be split into two teams as seven additional players will be brought into the squad.

Young Matildas team one will face team two at 5pm while our Digicel Kulas take on the Solomon Islands at 11am.