Sivan to debut for Navua in DPL match

Young Navua goalkeeper Jayshneel Sivan has big shoes to fill as he makes his debut against Lautoka today in the Digicel Premier League.

The 20-year-old was part of the youth team and has made the starting line-up for the young Navua side.

Navua President, Rajiv Prasad, says since it’s the first game of the season, they will want to test out their young players.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad adds they will want to see how these players will be able to handle the game under pressure against the Blues.

“I think it is a big challenge for our goal keeper, he is a very young goalkeeper, he had never played this level. It is going to be a challenge for him today. And we have recruited some new players in the midfield and the striker so it is a big task on them.”

Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Also at 3pm, Suva battles Rewa at the ANZ Stadium while Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.