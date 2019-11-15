Sisters lead Labasa to Women's IDC final

The Volitikoro sisters scored a goal each to take the Labasa football team into the finals of the Vodafone Women’s Inter-District Championship.

The northerners are the first team to book a spot for the final after defeating Suva 3-1 in the semifinal at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Labasa drew first blood from Adi Vulitikoro after holding Suva in the first quarter of the match.

Suva replied minutes later with Makereta Cagialau dodging two Labasa defenders to place the ball into the net, to tie the score at 1-all.

Suva made countless attempts at goal but could not get past the gloves of Labasa’s Anaseini Maucuna keeping the Babasiga’s chances of reaching the finals hopes alive.

Both teams were tied 1-all at halftime.

Labasa applied pressure in the second half keeping the capital side on their toes.

The northerners adjusted well to the humid Suva weather and took control of the game and giving a chance for midfielder Anasemeci Volitikoro to score a goal 11 minutes into the second half.

Labasa continued their goal-scoring momentum with Vitalina Naikore adding another for the northerners.

Suva came barging through the Labasa defence but finishing was something they failed at.

Labasa held on to lead Suva 3-1 till the final whistle.