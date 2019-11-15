Liverpool legend tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dalglish’s family has confirmed he is currently in hospital but is not symptomatic and was admitted on Wednesday for treatment.

The 69-year-old former Celtic and Scotland forward was routinely tested for coronavirus after being admitted.

Dalglish won the Scottish league title four times at Celtic before moving to Liverpool in 1977.

At Liverpool his honours included eight league Championships as a player and manager and three European Cups.

He also won the Premier League as Blackburn Rovers manager in 1995.

Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family.

[Source: BBC Sports]