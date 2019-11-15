Home

Sir Kenny Dalglish released from hospital after positive coronavirus test

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 13, 2020 7:35 am
Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish (right)

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 69-year-old was admitted last Wednesday for treatment of an infection at their local hospital.

Despite showing no symptoms, Dalgish was routinely checked for COVID-19 and tested positive.

According to BBC Sports, the former Celtic and Scotland forward is recovering in self-isolation at home.

Dalglish was part of the winning Celtic team in 1977 that won the Scottish league title four times  before moving to Liverpool in 1977.

At Anfield his honours included eight league championships as a player and manager and three European Cups.

[Source: BBC Sports]

