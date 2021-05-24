Sir Ferguson involved in Ronaldo deal

Former Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson was involved in the process of getting Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club.

According to the BBC, the final push came yesterday morning when Sir Ferguson got involved.

The bond between Ferguson and Ronaldo is strong and the football star still refer to the former Red Devils manager as ‘The Boss’ long after his exit for Real Madrid in 2009.

Article continues after advertisement

Ferguson implored Ronaldo to return to Old Trafford, knowing he will be feted as a hero.

The alternative would be to tarnish a reputation that, if anything, has grown even bigger as United struggled to recapture former glories since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Ferguson’s words followed up encouraging messages from Ronaldo’s former team-mates Rio Ferdinand and Patrice Evra.

Another former team-mate and current United technical director Darren Fletcher was mentioned to BBC Sport as also being part of an orchestrated charm offensive, which also involved Ronaldo’s Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes.

[Source: BBC Sport]