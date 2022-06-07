Sipakana goal enough for Nadi

A lone goal by Jaygray Sipakana was enough for Nadi to beat Tailevu Naitasiri in the Digicel Premier League.

The Solomon import scored in the ninth minute of play.

Ame Votoniu and Rahul Krishna combined well to beat two Tailevu Naitasiri defenders.

Tailevu Naitasiri were persistent in the second half and continued to press the Nadi side.

Asaeli Tunidau and Abhishek Deo made several attempts at goal but Nadi’s defense stood tall until the final whistle.